Dylan Moore headshot

Dylan Moore Injury: Expects minimum IL stay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Moore (hip) said Tuesday that he expects to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible May 7, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

He first tweaked his hip/adductor last week and was given an MRI over the weekend, which showed that the injury is "not even a Grade 1 strain," per Moore. However, the Mariners decided to exercise caution and put the super utility player on the IL. It's not clear whether Moore will need a rehab assignment, but he should be back next week.

Dylan Moore
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
