Dylan Moore Injury: Placed on IL with hip inflammation

The Mariners placed Moore on the 10-day injured list with right hip inflammation.

It's another blow to the Mariners' infield depth after Ryan Bliss suffered a torn biceps earlier in April. It's unclear when Moore suffered the injury, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Moore has been one of Seattle's top hitters this season, slashing .286/.346/.557 with six home runs, nine RBI, 16 runs scored and five stolen bases. Leo Rivas and Miles Mastrobuoni are candidates to see more playing time for the Mariners.