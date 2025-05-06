Dylan Moore News: Records steal in return

Moore went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Moore missed the minimum 10 days on the injured list due to a mild hip strain. The utility player played the full game in right field, though it's expected he'll move around the lineup going forward. Second base and right field are his best bets for playing time to help cover the absences of Ryan Bliss (biceps) and Luke Raley (oblique). Moore is batting .284 with an .878 OPS, six home runs, 10 RBI, 16 runs scored and six steals over 24 contests this season. That kind of production, as well as multi-position eligibility, makes him a useful player to roster in all fantasy formats.