Dylan Smith News: Making jump to Triple-A

Smith was promoted to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Smith has performed well through his first 12 appearances of the 2025 campaign at Double-A Erie, posting a 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with 27 strikeouts over 20.0 innings. He's found success strictly in a relief role this season after making 13 starts a season ago at High-A West Michigan.