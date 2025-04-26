Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eddie Rosario headshot

Eddie Rosario News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 9:06pm

Rosario will enter free agency after declining a minor-league assignment from the Dodgers on Friday.

Rosario was DFA'd by the Dodgers on April 20 and was initially outrighted to Triple-A after clearing waivers. As a veteran with requisite experience, Rosario opted to reject the assignment and will look to join a team in need of outfield depth. The 33-year-old appeared in 91 regular-season games between Washington and Atlanta in 2024 and slashed .175/.215/.316 with nine stolen bases, 33 runs scored, 10 home runs and 35 RBI in 319 plate appearances.

Eddie Rosario
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now