Eddie Rosario News: Gets spot on big-league roster

Rosario signed a one-year contract with Atlanta on Monday.

Rosario will join Atlanta ahead of its three-game series in Colorado that begins Monday. The 33-year-old will begin his third stint in the Atlanta organization and could end up filling the strong side of a platoon in right field with Eli White until Ronald Acuna (knee) is ready to return from the injured list. Rosario struggled to a .531 OPS over 319 plate appearances between Washington and Atlanta in 2024 and logged four plate appearances with the Dodgers earlier this month before being cast off the 40-man roster and electing free agency. Before the Dodgers called him up April 18, the veteran outfielder had been hitting well at Triple-A Oklahoma City, slashing .339/.406/.542 with two home runs and three steals in 14 games.