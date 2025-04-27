Fantasy Baseball
Edgar Quero News: Impressive start to career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Quero went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two walks and two runs scored Saturday against the Athletics.

Quero has performed well since being recalled for his big-league debut April 17, with Saturday marking his third multi-hit effort in nine starts. He's also struck out at just a 5.9 percent clip, as opposed to a 15.2 percent walk rate. While he won't remain this successful, Quero certainly doesn't look overmatched in the majors.

