Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Pops leadoff homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Julien went 1-for-5 with a solo homer and a walk in Monday's 11-1 victory over the Guardians.

The Minnesota second baseman hit the game's first pitch out of the park, launching it 403 feet to center off starter Gavin Williams. Julien has been hitting leadoff in a strong-side platoon lately and should get plenty of run while Luke Keaschall (forearm) is on the injured list. Across 92 plate appearances, Julien is slashing .213/.304/.350 with two homers, eight runs scored and eight RBI.

Edouard Julien
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now