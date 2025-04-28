Edouard Julien News: Pops leadoff homer

Julien went 1-for-5 with a solo homer and a walk in Monday's 11-1 victory over the Guardians.

The Minnesota second baseman hit the game's first pitch out of the park, launching it 403 feet to center off starter Gavin Williams. Julien has been hitting leadoff in a strong-side platoon lately and should get plenty of run while Luke Keaschall (forearm) is on the injured list. Across 92 plate appearances, Julien is slashing .213/.304/.350 with two homers, eight runs scored and eight RBI.