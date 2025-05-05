Fantasy Baseball
Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

The Twins optioned Julien to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

Julien has been unable to find his footing this season, slashing only .198/.288/.319 across 104 plate appearances. With both Royce Lewis (hamstring) and Willi Castro (oblique) retuning from the 10-day injured list, Julien's playing time was set to drop significantly, so he'll head to St. Paul where he can see regular reps.

Edouard Julien
Minnesota Twins
