Edouard Julien News: Sent down to minors
The Twins optioned Julien to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.
Julien has been unable to find his footing this season, slashing only .198/.288/.319 across 104 plate appearances. With both Royce Lewis (hamstring) and Willi Castro (oblique) retuning from the 10-day injured list, Julien's playing time was set to drop significantly, so he'll head to St. Paul where he can see regular reps.
