Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Could rejoin rotation this week

Rodriguez (shoulder) is likely to return to the rotation this week, Nick Piecoro and Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic report.

Rodriguez threw 4.2 innings during a rehab start Friday in the Arizona Complex League, putting him on the verge of returning, although the Diamondbacks hadn't announced definitive plans for the left-hander. After Ryne Nelson, who had filled in for Rodriguez the last two turns of the rotation, was needed for four relief innings Saturday, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Nelson would be returned to the bullpen, per Arizona Sports. He was tentatively scheduled to start Tuesday, so the Diamondbacks will adjust their projected starters. Rodriguez, who would not be on proper rest by Tuesday, could return Wednesday or Thursday.