Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Feels good following sim game
Rodriguez (shoulder) felt good following a 55-pitch simulated game Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez snapped back quickly after landing on the 15-day injured list. He initiated a throwing program in the days following the transaction and is the point where the Diamondbacks can consider the left-hander's next step. Rodriguez is eligible to be activated May 31.
