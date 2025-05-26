Fantasy Baseball
Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Feels good following sim game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Rodriguez (shoulder) felt good following a 55-pitch simulated game Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez snapped back quickly after landing on the 15-day injured list. He initiated a throwing program in the days following the transaction and is the point where the Diamondbacks can consider the left-hander's next step. Rodriguez is eligible to be activated May 31.

