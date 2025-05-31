Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Mixed results in ACL game

Rodriguez (shoulder) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over 4.2 innings in the Arizona Complex League on Friday.

This was Rodriguez's first appearance in a game -- threw a simulated game Monday -- since landing on the 15-day injured list a little more than two weeks ago. The results were a mixed bag. The left-hander's nine strikeouts were positive, but all three hits allowed were home runs. Rodriguez also balked in a run. The Diamondbacks will assess the outing before considering the next step for Rodriguez, who can be activated at any time.