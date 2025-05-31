Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Mixed results in rehab game

Rodriguez (shoulder) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over 4.2 innings Friday in a rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

After throwing a simulated game Monday, Rodriguez took the hill Friday for his first appearance in a formal game setting since landing on the 15-day injured list a little more than two weeks ago. The left-hander's nine strikeouts were positive, but all three hits he allowed were home runs. The Diamondbacks will assess the performance before considering the next step for Rodriguez, who can be activated at any time.