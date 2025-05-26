Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Needs more time to build up

Rodriguez (shoulder) is expected to make another rehab appearance before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rodriguez emerged from Saturday's 55-pitch simulated game feeling strong, but the club wants to see him stretch out a bit further before bringing him back from the injured list. The team has yet to disclose whether the southpaw will be sent out on a minor-league rehab stint or if he'll toss another sim game later in the week before presumably being activated during the upcoming road trip, which begins June 3 in Atlanta.