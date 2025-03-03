Eduardo Rodriguez News: Makes spring debut

Rodriguez allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Sunday's spring start against the Rangers.

Rodriguez cruised through his first Cactus League start, setting down the side in order in the first inning and working around a two-out walk in the second. He threw 31 pitches (18 strikes). The left-hander told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com following Sunday's outing that he threw all of his pitches and feels everything is right where he wants it to be, which suggests the pitcher will be ready to go come Opening Day. Rodriguez opened the 2024 season on the injured list due to a shoulder issue and was limited to just 10 starts in the first year of a four-year contract.