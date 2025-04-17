Fantasy Baseball
Eduardo Rodriguez News: Punches out nine in first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Rodriguez (1-2) struck out nine and earned the win Thursday in Miami after giving up three runs (one earned) on 10 hits and no walks over 5.1 innings.

A pair of errors led to two unearned runs for the Marlins, which was fortunate for Rodriguez's line given how many baserunners he allowed. The left-hander didn't issue a walk for the first time this season, but there was still some poor control with a pair of wild pitches. Rodriguez surrendered seven runs in his first two starts of the season but has settled in during his past two outings with just three earned runs, though the 16 hits he's allowed remain a concern.

