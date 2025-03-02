Eduardo Rodriguez News: Spring debut Sunday
Rodriguez will make his Cactus League debut Sunday against the Rangers, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Rodriguez will be the last of Arizona's healthy starting pitchers to make a spring debut. Durability issues have crept into the left-hander's game heading into his age-32 season. Rodriguez made just 10 starts in 2024, the second time in three seasons with fewer than 20 starts.
