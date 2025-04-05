Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eduardo Rodriguez headshot

Eduardo Rodriguez News: Strikes out 12 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts over five innings.

Rodriguez gave up three two-out runs in the first inning but settled in nicely from there, pounding the zone with 58 strikes on 90 pitches and racking up an impressive 12 punchouts. Though the results haven't quite clicked through his first two outings, the veteran southpaw looks healthy following an injury-plagued 2024 campaign. He'll carry a 6.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 10.1 innings into a home start against the Brewers next weekend.

Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now