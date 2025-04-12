Eduardo Rodriguez News: Stuck with loss in quality start

Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss Friday as the Diamondbacks were downed 7-0 by the Brewers, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran lefty delivered his first quality start of 2025 on 95 pitches (62 strikes), but it wasn't good enough as Arizona's bats got completely stymied by Jose Quintana. Rodriguez has a 4.86 ERA through his first three outings of the season, but his 1.20 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 16.2 innings might be a better reflection of how effective he's been. Rodriguez will look for his first win of the campaign in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Miami.