Edward Cabrera headshot

Edward Cabrera Injury: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Cabrera (finger) will start Monday's game against the Cubs, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Cabrera was originally slated to make his next start this weekend against Tampa Bay, but those plans were derailed by fluid buildup near his fingernail. His delay between starts will only be a few days, however, as manager Clayton McCullough confirmed Saturday that the right-hander will start the series opener against one of the top offenses in the majors.

Edward Cabrera
Miami Marlins
