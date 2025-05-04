Edward Cabrera News: Better Sunday

Cabrera did not factor into the decision Sunday against the A's, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

While it wasn't a dominant outing from Cabrera, the right-hander did a nice job of limiting the A's to a pair of second-inning runs while issuing just one walk, a season low. Cabrera now sports a 6.29 ERA through five starts (24.1 innings) this year with a 1.68 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB. He's currently scheduled for a road matchup with the White Sox in his next outing.