Edward Cabrera News: Continues to show progress

Cabrera did not factor into Saturday's decision against the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings.

Cabrera got off to a shaky start after yielding a solo home run to Andrew Vaughn in the first inning. Cabrera was able to recover and kept the White Sox off the board for the next four innings, tossing 85 pitches (55 strikes) over his five frames worked. It was the least amount of hits and runs allowed across his six starts this season, though he has a 5.52 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB across 29.1 innings. Cabrera is lineup to face Tampa Bay at home next weekend.