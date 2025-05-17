Edward Cabrera News: Starting Monday

Cabrera (finger) has been cleared to start Monday's game against the Cubs, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Cabrera was originally slated to make his next start this weekend against Tampa Bay, but those plans were derailed after he experienced fluid buildup near a fingernail on his right hand. His delay between starts will only be a few days, however, as manager Clayton McCullough confirmed Saturday that the right-hander will start the series opener against one of the top offenses in the majors.