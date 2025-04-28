Fantasy Baseball
Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera News: Struggles in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Cabrera didn't factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out two batters over four innings.

Cabrera allowed a constant stream of baserunners, and the nine hits against him marked a season-worst tally. The right-hander failed to miss many bats, notching just three whiffs and two punchouts after recording at least five strikeouts in each of his first three starts this season. Cabrera hasn't been able to pull things together so far this season, as he now carries an ugly 7.23 ERA and 1.77 WHIP through 18.2 innings across four starts.

