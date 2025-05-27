Edwin Diaz News: Collects win Monday

Diaz (2-0) picked up the win Monday over the White Sox, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Mets' closer worked the top of the ninth with the score tied 1-1 and a save chance off the table, and he was rewarded when Francisco Lindor lofted a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame. It was Diaz's 12th straight appearance without allowing an earned run, a stretch in which he's collected a win and five saves with a 16:5 K:BB in 12.2 innings. The month-long hot streak has shaved his ratios on the season down to a 2.42 ERA and 0.99 WHIP, numbers right in line with Diaz's career performance.