Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Edwin Diaz headshot

Edwin Diaz News: Strikes out side for 12th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2025 at 6:43pm

Diaz earned the save in Friday's 4-2 win over Colorado, striking out all three batters he faced in a perfect ninth inning.

Diaz was brought in to protect the Mets' two-run lead. He made quick work of the Rockies batters, causing all three he faced to strike out swinging. Diaz has converted all 12 of his save opportunities this season and has not yielded an earned run since April 21 against the Phillies. He has a 2.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB across 23.1 innings this season.

Edwin Diaz
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now