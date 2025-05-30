Edwin Diaz News: Strikes out side for 12th save

Diaz earned the save in Friday's 4-2 win over Colorado, striking out all three batters he faced in a perfect ninth inning.

Diaz was brought in to protect the Mets' two-run lead. He made quick work of the Rockies batters, causing all three he faced to strike out swinging. Diaz has converted all 12 of his save opportunities this season and has not yielded an earned run since April 21 against the Phillies. He has a 2.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB across 23.1 innings this season.