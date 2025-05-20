Eiberson Castellano Injury: Shelved at Double-A

Double-A Reading placed Castellano on its 7-day injured list May 4 due to an unspecified injury.

A Rule 5 selection by the Twins in December, Castellano was returned to the Phillies after Minnesota was unwilling to include the 24-year-old righty on its Opening Day roster coming out of spring training. Castellano began the season in Reading, where he posted a 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB in 15 innings while working in a swingman role before he was shut down with the injury.