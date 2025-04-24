Fantasy Baseball
Eli White News: Connects on first homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 12:34pm

White went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Wednesday in Atlanta's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

Making his sixth start of the season Wednesday, White picked a good time to come through with his first home run of the campaign. He stepped to the plate with one out and two runners on in a 1-1 game in the bottom of the eighth inning and sent a Ryan Fernandez slider 434 feet to left field to give Atlanta its fifth win in six games. White is unlikely to fall into extra playing time as a result of his heroics, as manager Brian Snitker is likely to primarily deploy the 30-year-old mainly as a replacement in the lineup for Alex Verdugo or Jarred Kelenic in the corner outfield when Atlanta faces left-handed pitching.

Eli White
Atlanta Braves
