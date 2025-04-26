Eli White News: Goes deep in win

White went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Arizona.

White was in the lineup versus a right-handed pitcher for the third game in a row. His seventh-inning homer came off right-handed reliever Ryan Thompson as well. White is 4-for-13 with two homers and seven RBI across his last three games. He's at least temporarily pushed Jarred Kelenic into a reserve role, and White's hot hitting will also put a little pressure on Alex Verdugo. Over 18 contests this season, White is batting .267 with two homers, seven RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base across 33 plate appearances. He's never held a starting role for a full season, so fantasy managers can afford to wait and see how playing time in Atlanta's outfield gets divvied up in the coming weeks.