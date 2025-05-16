Eli White News: Swipes another bag

White went 1-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

Getting the start in right field and batting eighth, White crossed the plate with the game's first run after reaching on an error and swiping second in the third inning. The 30-year-old has slowed down at the plate in May, slashing .240/.296/.340 through 14 games with two steals, four RBI, six runs and a 3:14 BB:K, and White's stint as an everyday player for Atlanta could end before the month is over with Ronald Acuna (knee) closing in on his season debut.