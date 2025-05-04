Elias Diaz News: Goes deep in victory

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus the Pirates.

Diaz accounted for San Diego's second run with a solo blast to left field in the second inning. The veteran catcher has gone deep in each of his past two starts after hitting just one homer across his first 20 games of the campaign. Diaz has played slightly more than fellow backstop Martin Maldonado this year and is slashing .226/.314/.387 through 71 plate appearances.