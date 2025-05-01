Elias Diaz News: Two hits, homer in win

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Diaz extended San Diego's lead to 2-0 in the third inning with a homer off Landen Roupp, his second this season. Following a rough 1-for-20 stretch, Diaz has now recorded back-to-back two-hit games, boosting his slash line to .214/.313/.339 with five RBI and eight runs scored across 65 plate appearances this year.