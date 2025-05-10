Elly De La Cruz News: Brings home four runs

De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and an additional RBI in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Astros.

De La Cruz -- who entered Saturday's game 0-for-8 with four strikeouts over his prior two games -- put the Reds on the board with a three-run home run off Lance McCullers in the first inning, and the former tacked on another run in the same frame on a groundout that brought TJ Friedl home. De La Cruz has struggled at the plate in May, but his offensive production Saturday could be a sign of things to come for the 23-year-old shortstop.