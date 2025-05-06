Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elly De La Cruz headshot

Elly De La Cruz News: Steals bag in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

De La Cruz notched multiple hits for the sixth time in his last 12 games, though he only has two extra-base hits and three RBI over that span. He scored the Reds only run after leading off the eighth with a single and stealing second before eventually coming home. De La Cruz now sits alone in third with 14 steals, trailing Oneil Cruz and Luis Robert who lead with 15.

Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now