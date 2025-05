The Brewers optioned Peguero to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

With Rob Zastryzny coming over from New York to bolster the Brewers' bullpen, Peguero will end up as the odd man without a roster spot. The 28-year-old has given up four earned runs in just 7.1 innings this season, but he could be called upon later in the year if Milwaukee needs to add a fresh arm.