Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emerson Hancock headshot

Emerson Hancock News: Logs quality start vs. Angels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Hancock did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Angels, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

It's the second straight quality start for Hancock, who's pitched to a 3.71 ERA in three outings (17 innings) since rejoining the Mariners after allowing six runs in just two-thirds of an inning in his first start this year. Hancock will look to continue the upward trend in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week against the A's.

Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now