Emerson Hancock News: Sent to Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Hancock to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Hancock couldn't make it out of the first inning during his season debut Monday, surrendering six earned runs on seven hits and a walk while recording just two outs en route to taking a loss to the Tigers. He'll now head to Triple-A in order to right the ship. Seattle called up Jhonathan Diaz from Tacoma in a corresponding move, and while he'll provide depth in the bullpen in the short term, he could be a candidate to fill the vacant spot in the rotation when Seattle next requires a fifth starter.