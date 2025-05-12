Emerson Hancock News: Tagged for seven runs

Hancock (1-2) allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings to take the loss Monday versus the Yankees.

Hancock's run of three straight quality starts came to an end as the Yankees got to him. Trent Grisham had a pair of solo shots, and Austin Wells capped a six-run fifth inning with a three-run blast. The three homers allowed matched the total Hancock had given up over his first five starts of the year combined. He's now at a 6.91 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB across 28.2 innings over six starts. Hancock will likely get one more turn in the rotation -- a road start at San Diego this weekend -- before ceding his spot to George Kirby (shoulder), though Hancock could stick around as a starter if Logan Gilbert's (elbow) recovery timeline trends toward the end of May or early June.