Emiliano Teodo News: Not expected to make MLB roster

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Thursday that Teodo is a long shot to make the team's Opening Day roster, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Teodo has turned heads this spring with his big stuff and also his results, as he's fanned five batters over 3.1 scoreless frames. However, Bochy noted that the Rangers want Teodo to continue to develop as a starting pitcher and there's currently not room for him in the big-league rotation. Teodo is already on the 40-man roster and could make his major-league debut at some point in 2025 if he pitches well at Triple-A Round Rock.