Emiliano Teodo News: Scoreless frame in return

Teodo (shoulder) came off the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Round Rock and threw a scoreless inning with one strikeout Thursday.

Teodo's fastball averaged 96.9 mph (touched 97.5 mph) in his first game back off the injured list, which is roughly in line with how hard he was throwing before going on the IL with shoulder fatigue. Teodo has transitioned to a relief role this year due to shaky command as a starter. He has the stuff to be an option in the late innings for Texas in the coming years.