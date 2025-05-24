Emilio Pagan News: Earns 13th save

Pagan earned the save in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two in the ninth inning.

Pagan entered the ninth with a 6-3 lead and closed out the win despite surrendering a leadoff homer to Carson Kelly. The veteran has allowed runs in four of nine May appearances but has converted five straight save opportunities. He ranks third in the National League with 13 saves and owns a 3.75 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB across 24 innings on the season.