Emilio Pagan News: Saddled with loss against Giants

Pagan (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Giants after giving up a two-run home run in the 10th inning.

Pagan came on to pitch the 10th inning in a 6-6 game, promptly allowing a two-run home run to Mike Yastrzemski after just two pitches as the Giants walked it off. The journeyman right-hander still holds a sharp 1.69 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 3:1 K:BB with two saves over 5.1 innings this season, and he should continue sharing ninth-inning work alongside Tony Santillan as long as Alexis Diaz (hamstring) remains on the injured list.