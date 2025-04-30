Emmanuel Clase News: Fans three for fifth save

Clase earned the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Twins, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three in the ninth inning. He did not issue a walk.

Clase got the call for the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead. He struck out two of the first three batters faced, and after giving up a run on a wild pitch, fanned Kody Clemens to come away with the save. It was Clase's first save since April 19, but Wednesday marked the sixth time that he has given up at least one earned run in 14 outings this season. He's up to a 6.75 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 13.1 innings in 2025 and will continue to split closing duties with Cade Smith.