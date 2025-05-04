Emmanuel Clase News: Hangs on for seventh save

Clase earned the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one unearned run on one hit in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

After Andres Gimenez reached on an error to start the ninth, Clase gave up a base hit to Bo Bichette, who'd eventually move to third on an Anthony Santander groundout. However, Clase would strand him there, striking out George Springer to close out the one-run victory. It's been a shaky start to the year for the 27-year-old Clase, though he's been better recently, allowing just one earned run in his last five innings. His ERA now sits at 5.87 on the year with a 1.76 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB across 15.1 innings this season.