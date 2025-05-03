Emmanuel Clase News: Nails down sixth save

Clase recorded his sixth save of the season Saturday, working a perfect ninth inning in a 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Two groundouts and a pop-up from the top of the Toronto order got the job done for Clase. It's his second straight successful save conversion after getting a brief break from ninth-inning duties in late April, but the right-hander is still looking to put together a lengthy stretch of effectiveness -- he has yet to go more than three straight appearances this season without giving up a run. Through 14.1 innings, he carries a 6.28 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB.