Emmanuel Clase News: Picks up ninth save

Clase struck out two in a perfect inning and earned a save over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Clase threw 10 of 14 pitches for strikes to retire Milwaukee's 2-3-4 hitters in order and finish off the 2-0 victory. He's converted nine of his 11 save chances this season, including five straight. Clase has tossed five consecutive scoreless innings as he's seemingly regained his usual form. He now owns a 4.91 ERA with a 19:4 K:BB through 18.1 frames.