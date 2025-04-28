Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emmanuel Rivera headshot

Emmanuel Rivera News: Headed to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Baltimore selected Rivera's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

The move comes after the Orioles placed Jordan Westburg (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list and transferred Colton Cowser (thumb) to the 60-day IL. Rivera accepted an assignment to Triple-A after being designated for assignment by the Orioles in late January. He's started his season in Norfolk slashing .308/.370/.338 with one stolen base and 13 RBI in 73 plate appearances.

Emmanuel Rivera
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now