Enoli Paredes News: Moved to minors camp
Atlanta reassigned Paredes to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Paredes appeared in one spring training game before being reassigned, giving up one run on three hits over one inning. However, he posted a 1.66 ERA over 21.2 regular-season frames between the Cubs and Brewers last year, so there's still a solid chance he'll pitch for Atlanta in 2025 if his performance holds up in the minors.
