Eric Lauer News: Fans five in short start

Lauer didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Tigers, allowing one run on three hits over three innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

A solo shot by Spencer Torkelson in the second inning was the only blemish on Lauer's line, but the southpaw was lifted after just 40 pitches (31 strikes). He's been very effective in his four big-league appearances this season, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB through 12 innings, but the Blue Jays have been reluctant to let him go too deep into games. He'll continue to help fill out the rotation along with Jose Urena, and one or both pitchers could be deployed when the team next needs a fifth starter, a spot which could come up this weekend in Tampa Bay.