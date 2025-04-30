Fantasy Baseball
Eric Lauer headshot

Eric Lauer News: Handling bulk-relief role Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Lauer is slated to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Yariel Rodriguez in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Though he won't be deployed in a traditional starting role while he makes his first big-league appearance since 2023, Lauer is built up to handle 90 pitches and should have a better chance at qualifying for a win while working out of the bullpen. With Max Scherzer's (thumb) return from the injured list not yet imminent, Lauer could end up taking over as the fifth member of the Toronto rotation if he performs well in his team debut. The 29-year-old southpaw supplied a 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB in 24 innings with Triple-A Buffalo prior to his call-up Wednesday.

Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays
